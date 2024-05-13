Browns: Safety Grant Delpit falls outside one analysts top 10 rankings

More and more positional rankings come out this time of year and Pro Football Network recently dropped their safety rankings. Coming off his best season as a pro in which he was a Pro Bowl alternate, Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit found himself outside the Top 10 at number 12.

“Grant Delpit is an alignment-versatile safety who found a perfect role in Jim Schwartz’s Browns defense. He can play on the back end, but Delpit has flourished playing in the box and the slot. A weapon as a blitzer, Delpit’s athleticism and length have made him a coverage menace from the slot.”

They got one thing right: Delpit was a fantastic chess piece for Jim Schwartz in 2024, a true weapon he deployed in so many different ways. He has the size and strength to deal with bigger and more physical pass catchers and tight ends but also great speed and athleticism to keep up with faster wide receivers.

In my mind, Delpit is in the top 10, not sitting outside it, but if he has another year this year like he did in 2023, everyone will have him much higher in their rankings.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire