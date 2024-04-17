Browns safety defends Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick over season-ending Nick Chubb injury

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb is six months removed from a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the 2023 season and required two surgeries.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was in on the tackle and calls of “dirty player” erupted from media and fans in the days and weeks after.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett defended Fitzpatrick the week following the injury and, most recently, safety D’Anthony Bell did the same.

“I don’t think it was a dirty hit ’cause I don’t think he intentionally tried to do that,” Bell said on the My Dawgs Podcast. “A lot of people like fans; they ain’t never been in the position where you are in full pads trying to tackle Nick Chubb. You ain’t never been in that position, going through the hole, and you see Nick Chubb right in front of you. That’s not an easy thing to execute. I think he was just trying to make a tackle on Chubb and it ended up happening.”

