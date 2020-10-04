Browns running back Nick Chubb exits Week 4 vs. Cowboys with knee injury

Nick Chubb injured in first half vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A Washington Football Team NFC East foe looked to catch a break when an opposing star running back suffered a first-half injury on Sunday. Instead, that opposition only came back harder.

The Dallas Cowboys defense couldn't contain the Cleveland Browns offense in their Week 4 bout, even after Nick Chubb suffered a lower leg injury. He was ruled out for the second half.

Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) ruled out vs. Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/vA5zOoqaha — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020

Dallas defensive lineman Tyrsten Hill landed on Chubb's leg before the running back was able to walk off the field on his own with some discomfort in his knee.

Without Chubb, one of the NFL's best backs, Cleveland still continued to click offensively. Whether it was Baker Mayfield or Jarvis Landry throwing the ball, the Cowboys secondary was out of sorts and Odell Beckham Jr. benefitted - catching two touchdown passes before halftime.

Backup RB Kareem Hunt also picked up the load on offense. He scored two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards with an average of 6.5 yards per carry through the first three quarters.