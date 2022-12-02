Browns ruled TE David Njoku OUT with knee injury vs. Texans

After making an astounding game-tying touchdown grab in the overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end David Njoku will now miss this week’s matchup against the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns have ruled Njoku out this week after missing all week of practice with a new knee injury.

In his first start in the brown and orange, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be without his second-best pass catcher. In his past absence, the Browns have given wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones more targets. Expect more of the same this week from the Browns as they look to win in back-to-back weeks for the first time in 2022 against the Texans.

#Browns TE David Njoku has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 2, 2022

