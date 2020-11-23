Browns rule out Myles Garrett for Week 12 already

Myles Garrett will not be on the field when the Browns take on the Jaguars in Week 12. The team ended any drama for the week and ruled Garrett out on Monday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Zoom with reporters that Garrett will remain on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list for the foreseeable future. Garrett tested positive for the virus last week and went on the list on Friday. The defensive end will miss at least the trip to Jacksonville to face the 1-9 Jaguars on Sunday. Cleveland received standout performances from Olivier Vernon and others to compensate for Garrett’s absence in the Week 11 win over the Eagles