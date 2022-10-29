Browns rule out David Njoku, Wyatt Teller, Denzel Ward vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have ruled out four players for their Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of those four include three starters in tight end David Njoku, guard Wyatt Teller, and cornerback Denzel Ward. Additionally, they have listed four players as questionable for their Week 8 primetime affair.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (who did not practice today), cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Greedy Williams, and tight end Pharaoh Brown have all been given the questionable designation. This is the third game Ward has missed with a concussion, the second game Teller has missed with a calf, and the first game Njoku will miss.

Heading into their bye week after this game, the Browns will have a week to rest up.

The latest injury news heading into Monday night — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2022

List

Browns Film Room: Donovan Peoples-Jones is proving me wrong

Cleveland Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire