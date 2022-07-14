Browns roster surprisingly ranked middle of the pack

The Cleveland Browns have had some of the same questions following them since the start of the offseason. The quarterback situation has had two big uncertainties lingering for a long time before one got resolved last week. The wide receiver room has been called into question despite the addition of Amari Cooper and the interior of the defensive line might be the weakest part of the team.

On the other hand, the Cleveland roster is stacked at so many positions. The running backs and offensive line, including two of the best guards in the league, make up a great foundation for an offense. The tandem of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, buttressed by Chase Winovich, is one of the best edge rusher tandems in the league.

The defense also has studs in the secondary and a young, up-and-coming linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

With Baker Mayfield traded away to the Carolina Panthers, the Browns now just need resolution around Deshaun Watson to clear the unknown going into training camp. If Watson is suspended for the entire season, perhaps Jimmy Garoppolo would become an option for the team.

Despite Watson’s situation and a few concerns on the roster, many would have guessed that CBS Sports roster ranking would still have Cleveland in the top 10 or higher. Instead, the Browns roster is down at #15:

Cleveland has been hailed as one of the best, deepest rosters in the NFL, and it’s true there’s no shortage of weapons on both sides of the ball: RB Nick Chubb, WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Denzel Ward are all proven or rising stars. But the receiving room is thin beyond Cooper, the line lost center J.C. Tretter, the secondary is still banged up, and most of all, the biggest asset of them all, new QB Deshaun Watson, looks like a lock to miss significant time thanks to a suspension for his extensive legal disputes involving 24 different accusations of sexual assault or misconduct.

Only the Steelers, two spots behind, are ranked lower in the AFC North.

Time will tell how much time, if any, Watson will miss and whether the concerns at receiver and defensive tackle come back to haunt them. Despite those concerns, the Browns roster deserves more respect than the 15th best in the league.