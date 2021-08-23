Some Browns Roster Considerations after visit from Big Blue

The Cleveland Browns hosted the New York Giants in an unusually normal 1 PM EST Sunday kickoff for their second of three preseason games this season. The Browns won the game 17-13, concluding multiple days of competition with the Giants.

Big Blue came to Berea, OH on Thursday for two joint practices with the Browns and then Sunday’s preseason game at First Energy Stadium. Despite Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski’s practical and safe approach to training camp, injuries have been piling up so we got a good look at several players vying for a roster spot on Sunday.

The 53-man roster is a fluid thing right now with multiple players of consequence dealing with injury and others under constant evaluation.

Here is what I think I know about the roster heading into another crucial week of training camp.

Edge Rusher

I felt the tone change this week regarding Takk McKinley’s return to the team. After Stefanski initially said he would be away from the team for personal reasons without a timetable for return, I did not feel great about the prospects of his future availability. However, Stefanski was more positive this week, saying he expects him back sooner than later. On Friday morning, Browns Senior Media Broadcaster, Nathan Zegura, told me there was a growing optimism regarding his return to the team. Still, until we know more it’s hard to count on McKinley being a part of things going forward. Porter Gustin did not play on Sunday and is clearly the next best thing to McKinley on the roster now. That leaves Curtis Weaver, Cameron Malveaux, Joe Johnson, and Romeo McKnight battling for the fourth Edge spot if the depth chart does not include McKinley. For the second week in a row, Jackson looked like the best of the bunch. His length and size enable him to be disruptive at times and with few exceptions he was the only one with any presence off the edge. In: Myles Garret, Jadeveon Clowney, Porter Gustin Probably In (Without Takk McKinley): Joe Johnson

Interior Defensive Line

With Sheldon Day emerging from the pack in the last two weeks, the interior defensive line room is finally taking form. The most intriguing development on Sunday may have been Malik McDowell though. Finishing the game with six tackles and a sack, he was all over the place in the fourth quarter. The battle for the fourth spot in that room is quite the puzzle with two high draft picks in Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliot along with priority UDFA Marvin Wilson and McDowell all in the mix. It seems plausible they could keep five on the 53-man roster. In: Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Sheldon Day Probably In: Jordan Elliot Bubble: Tommy Togiai, Malik McDowell, Marvin Wilson

Wide Receiver

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Davion Davis has put together an impressive camp and was tremendous in both preseason games. I thought he had a shot at breaking onto this roster mid-week when he was getting reps with the ones. However, we know that this staff has always liked KhaDarel Hodge and it showed on Sunday as he started the game and caught an impressive touchdown from Case Keenum. Meanwhile, Davis was pretty much held out of the wide receiver rotation until the second half. He didn’t disappoint when he did get on the field, but it would appear he is longer shot to make this team than I initially thought earlier this week.

