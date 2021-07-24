Browns rookies reported to camp today

While all the focus is on training camp opening next week for the Cleveland Browns, as well as most other NFL teams, today marked the arrival of the rookies in Berea.

Coming off an impressive 2020 season, Andrew Berry can company have been lauded for their offseason as well. The Browns used free agency to shore up their pass defense with multi-year deals for John Johnson III and Troy Hill. The defensive line got an influx of talent on one-year deals including Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Malik Jackson. Anthony Walker was brought in at the second level of the defense as well.

Berry’s celebrated offseason didn’t end there. In the first round, the Browns stayed put at their pick and drafted cornerback Greg Newsome II to compete as the team’s other starting cornerback. In the second round, Berry traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a player they had in consideration in the first round.

In the third round, Cleveland finally added some offense with speedy wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and followed up that pick with another offensive player, offensive lineman James Hudson III, in the fourth round.

Tommy Togiai, the Ohio State product, was the team’s second fourth-round pick and could compete for snaps on that revamped defensive line. The Browns finished off their draft with versatile players that could help on special teams right away in linebacker Tony Fields II, safety Richard LeCounte III and running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.

All of them were set to arrive today in Berea:

Rookies report to training camp today for 8 @NFL teams: Bears, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Colts, Raiders, and Titans. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 24, 2021

Newsome and Schwartz were pictured in town signing their rookie deals this morning by the team’s official Twitter account as the first-year players look to get acclimated before the rest of the team rolls into camp.