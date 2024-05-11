Browns rookies 'drinking water out of a firehose' as minicamp begins

May 10—This is the part of their football careers in which rookies are thrown into the deep end of the pool while wearing ankle weights and told to swim to the side,

The coaches are there to make sure they don't drown.

A three-day rookie minicamp started for the Browns on May 10 at their training complex in Berea with six draft picks, nine signed undrafted rookies, a handful of tryout players and five first-year players, including some who were on the practice squad last year.

The #Browns linebackers go through a drill Friday afternoon in Berea. No. 40 is sixth-round draft pick Nathaniel Watson from Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/d4OBb7qSBn

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 10, 2024

The dream is the same for each of them — earn a spot on the 53-man roster and play on Sundays in NFL Stadiums.

"We look at this weekend as the start and then going into next week, it's really ramping these guys up as quickly as possible so that when they get dropped into general pop, they kind of know what this is about," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice. "They know what the coaches are about, they know what to expect in the meeting room. So all of this is a process.

"They're going to be overwhelmed today with information, and that's OK. They have time. We have time to work through it. It may feel like they're drinking out of a fire hose with some of the things we give them, but that's a very natural reaction to getting new information."

For now, the rookies are learning with each other. Soon, though, they will be on the practice field with veterans on the roster when organized team activities begin later this month. It is then the reality that they are really pro athletes will kick in, said linebacker Nathaniel Watson, a sixth-round draft pick from Mississippi State.

"I probably just say really just being out there with guys that I watched growing up and being star-struck for a while," Watson said. "So yeah, that's probably going to be my biggest emphasis getting over. Because Myles Garrett, I see Myles Garrett, I'm going to be like, 'I'm really on his team.' So yeah, that's probably going to be the biggest thing. I look forward to it, though."

Watson is trying to join a linebacker group with Jeremiah Owusu-Koroamoah as the only returning starter. Anthony Walker (Dolphins) and Sione Takitaki (Patriots) are gone from the 2023 Browns. Veteran free agent signees Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks have filled their roster spots.

Watson, 6-foot, 233 pounds, is unique among rookies. He spent six years at Mississippi State, beginning in 2018 when he was a red-shirt freshman. That, and the COVID-affected 2020 season, accounts for his long college career. He took advantage of his educational opportunities to earn an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's in workforce education.

The Browns spent more than two seasons scouting Watson. He initially will earn his bread on special teams, but the coaches believe he can play run defense similar to the way Takitaki did.

"We liked him as a player (in college)," Stefanski said. "We like the tape. He's a very physical player, He's a good kid doing a nice job out here. We think he fits what we do."

Watson and Browns third-year cornerback Martin Emerson were teammates at Mississippi State. Emerson is beginning his third season with the Browns. Watson said he has been following Emerson's career, so he knows more about the Browns' defense than he otherwise might.

"They play fast, physical and they're going to get to the ball," Watson said. "So that's really what coach has been telling us about. So really just showing us what our job description is and everything."

Watson was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2023, which recognizes a player as the top linebacker in college football. The award went to Payton Wilson of North Carolina State, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the draft last month.