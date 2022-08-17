Browns rookie OL Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
  Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
  Dawson Deaton
    American football player
The Cleveland Browns have lost yet another center before the regular season even begins.

Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice Monday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, just days after the Browns lost starter Nick Harris to injury.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas Tech, Deaton likely now looks ahead to 2023, after spending his entire rookie season rehabbing from the knee injury.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

