Browns rookie OL Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice

An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

The Cleveland Browns have lost yet another center before the regular season even begins.

Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice Monday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, just days after the Browns lost starter Nick Harris to injury.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas Tech, Deaton likely now looks ahead to 2023, after spending his entire rookie season rehabbing from the knee injury.

