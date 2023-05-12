Browns: Rookie minicamp starts today, runs through the weekend

We finally get to see the 2023 NFL draft class in orange and brown for the first time since joining the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. With rookie minicamp set to start today, May 12, the rookies will take the field in Berea and get to work. With most of the class signed, there are not any likely holdouts. However, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive tackle Dawand Jones have yet to put pen to paper.

As the minicamp is set to run through the weekend, we will get a good look at these rookies, even if it is without pads.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire