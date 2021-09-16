Browns Rookie James Hudson could start at left tackle in Week 2

The Cleveland Browns are still hopeful that starting tackle Jedrick Wills will not miss much time with his left ankle injury but could have major issues in Week 2. Wills went down early in the Browns Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was replaced by veteran swing tackle Chris Hubbard.

Wills played fine as a rookie and was looking to build on that season in year two but, on Jarvis Landry’s touchdown run on fourth and 1, stepped on a Chiefs player and rolled his ankle.

Hubbard, who returned from a knee injury that occurred late last season, was okay filling in for Wills but had his struggles. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Hubbard is dealing with a triceps injury that could keep him out against the Houston Texans.

Next up? Rookie James Hudson III:

Van Pelt said #Browns getting rookie James Hudson III ready to play Sunday in case Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Chris Hubbard (triceps) are out. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 16, 2021

Hudson was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in the 2021 NFL draft. Seen as a player with moldable traits out of the University of Cincinnati, Hudson struggled mightily in the preseason with a 42.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus which was brought down by the terrible 31.6 pass-blocking grade.

For the Cleveland offense to function at their highest, the Browns will need at least serviceable play at the left tackle spot until Wills can return. If Hudson is forced into duty, expect tight ends and running backs to provide help on pass blocking downs. The Texans will also try to test the rookie with stunts and twists to create as much havoc as possible.

Injuries happen but the Cleveland offense could be down to their third-string left tackle in Week 2 with Blake Hance, likely, backing him up.