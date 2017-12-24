Browns rookie Garrett, Bears' Trubisky ready for battle of top draft picks

Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett and Chicago Bears' first-year man Mitchell Trubisky will always be connected.

Cleveland considered taking Trubisky number one overall in the 2017 NFL Draft before deciding to select Garrett, so people in Ohio will always put up one player's career against the other's.

Chicago drafted Trubisky one pick after the Browns ultimately claimed Garrett. Instead of turning it into a heated rivalry with disparaging words flung from one man to the other, the two 2017 top picks were complimentary of each other prior to Sunday's meeting.

"I don't know him very well,'' Garrett told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

"I'm not going to say he's trash like someone else I've heard [Jadeveon Clowney about Blake Bortles], but I think he is a talented, young quarterback. He just has to learn through this. We all do as rookies. Some it happens quicker than others and some don't. I think he'll grow into something special."

Trubisky has had his ups and downs this season as Chicago are 3-7 with the rookie leading the offense.

The youngster has shown signs of improvement game-to-game as he is completing nearly 60 percent of his passes with very little help at the wide receiver position.

He is coming off a career-best 314 passing yards in the Bears' 20-10 loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

As for Garrett, he may only have one sack in his last five games, but he is getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks while tallying 27 tackles and five sacks this year.

Trubisky has taken note of his successes as well.

"He's an awesome player,'' Trubisky said on a conference call via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "He has freak athleticism. He's a great pass rusher and plays the run really well as well. He's a great addition to that defense. He'd had a great year. I continue to wish him nothing but good luck and good health."