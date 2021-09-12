Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for pushing Chiefs’ assistant coach

The Cleveland Browns will be without safety Ronnie Harrison for most of their game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The DB got into it with Kansas City RB coach Greg Lewis after he was pushed off one of the Chiefs following a sideline tackle.

Originally, the Chiefs were called for a personal foul.

However, New York buzzed the officiating crew and after a review, it was decided Harrison was the guilty part.

The Browns were assessed a 15-yard penalty and Harrison was thrown out of the key AFC Clash in Kansas City.

