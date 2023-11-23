Browns S Rodney McLeod makes a statement after season-ending injury

After getting stellar play out of the 12-year veteran safety, a player brought in due to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Cleveland Browns lost safety Rodney McLeod for the season due to a torn bicep. As a result, expect to see more of undrafted free agent safety Ronnie Hickman.

Hopefully, this is not the end of McLeod, a player who would be welcome back in 2024 if he is healthy and wants to return to Cleveland. However, after his injury, the veteran safety has released a statement after he had successful surgery on his torn bicep suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

“Disappointment, frustration, anger are all valid emotions as my 2023 season comes to an end. However I am thankful for this season of gratitude to reflect on the blessings God has provided over my 12 year career.”

Best wishes and best of luck to McLeod as he fights back from this season-ending injury.

