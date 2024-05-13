Browns S Rodney McLeod: ‘This is my last lap’

Veteran safety Rodney McLeod re-signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason after he played through a one-year deal a year ago. His season ended with a biceps injury that required surgery, but McLeod is ready to roll again in 2024.

And it turns out, this will be McLeod’s final season in the NFL as he has told NFL Total Access he will hang up his cleats after the 2024 season.

"This is the last lap"@Rodney_McLeod4 has some unfinished business this year 😤 pic.twitter.com/gKQNOMy3Lf — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 10, 2024

McLeod has had a long career, suiting up for all of the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and the Browns. He won one Super Bowl with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia and has won the Alan Page Award in 2021.

We’re glad you signed in Cleveland a year ago, and that you’ve decided to end your career in Cleveland, Rodney.

As the Browns and their NFL’s best defense return to work, they will look to send McLeod out on a high note in 2024.

