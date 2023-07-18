NEW: Browns reveal white hot new helmet to pair with 1946 throwbacks

The Cleveland Browns will wear a white helmet for the first time since the inception of the franchise. Teasing the announcement yesterday, the Browns officially reveal their new white hot helmets that they will pair with their 1946 throwback uniforms they unveiled two years ago.

The team has announced they will wear the white helmets for three games in 2023, the first being during their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will also wear them Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 against the New York Jets.

The @Browns' new white alternate helmets look so clean. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QH1t2Uy7YG — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire