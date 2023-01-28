Browns revamp defensive line and add assets in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It is rare for Cleveland Browns fans to all agree on something but most agree something needs to be done about the defensive tackle. Michigan’s Mazi Smith may just fit the bill as the team could likely attack the position both through free agency and the draft to revamp the entire position room. In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the first time I have included trades to add more picks later to offset the massive contract extensions, the team has signed.

The Trade: Browns trade pick 42 to the Seattle Seahawks for pick 52 and a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After making this trade it was clear it was time to address the defensive tackle position. This mock draft was done using the simulator from NFL mock draft database.

Round 2, Pick 52: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Browns land Mazi Smith in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mazi Smith is an anchor in the middle of the defensive line that is not easily movable at 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds. This is the type of player the team is missing to really slow down opponents inside the running game. Smith absorbs double teams and though he may not always make the tackle he prevents big plays.

Size and strength are not the only things enticing about Smith as he is a really impressive athlete considering his size. Smith would be an immediate starter that would make the defense instantly better.

Round 3, Pick 98: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Browns land Marvin Mims in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have got to find a way to stretch the field and Marvin Mims is an explosive play waiting to happen. Working primarily in the slot he has elite-level speed and averaged over 20 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons. Mims could be the key for this offense to take it to a whole other level next season.

Round 4, Pick 110: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Browns land Ji’Ayir Brown in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The defense has lacked a true deep safety for years now and the Browns could solve that issue with Ji’Ayir Brown from Penn State. A long physical safety that crashes downhill in a hurry in run support and does not shy away from contact.

A good tackler in the open field Brown struggles to quickly process sometimes but once he does he attacks the ball carrier. A physical player that possesses good ball skills from the deep safety spot would be a welcome addition.

Round 4, Pick 125: Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Browns land Wanya Morris in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. oujournal — print1

Wanya Morris provides an interesting opportunity with his versatility having played both tackle spots in college. Still needs technique refinement he is a big strong tackle that moves surprisingly well in space. A ball of clay that Bill Callahan could shape into solid depth along the offensive line would be a good idea in April.

Trade: The Browns send pick 140 to the Commanders for 2024 5th and 6th round picks.

Round 5, Pick 142: Nick Herbig, LB/EDGE, Wisconsin

Browns land Nick Herbig in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. 221112 Wisc Iowa Fb 018 Jpg

After trading their first fifth-round pick to Washington for future picks the Browns drafted a perfect scheme fit in Nick Herbig. Herbig is exactly what Jim Schwartz likes in outside stand-up linebackers that rush the passer. With a combined 20 sacks in the last two seasons for the Badgers Herbig would add some firepower opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 6, Pick 189: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Browns land Tyjae Spears in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

One of college football’s most explosive running backs Tyjae Spears finished this season with 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns. Spears provides an excellent outlet option out of the backfield with the ability to make people miss and create extra yardage in the open field.

Spears has homerun-level speed and showed he could take a higher level of competition after rushing for 205 yards against USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Round 7, Pick 230: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Browns land Darius Rush in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Another corner with length and a good size the Browns could look to continue to stash talent at corner. Darius Rush is a great zone corner with great ball skills and a nose for the football. He does struggle in man coverage but he has the length and athleticism to be a good depth piece in case an injury strikes.

