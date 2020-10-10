With the 3-1 Browns preparing to face the 3-1 Colts, Cleveland has returned a former first-round pick to the active roster.

Tight end David Njoku officially is back from injured reserve.

Njoku suffered a knee injury during a Week One loss to the Ravens. The next day, the team shifted him to injured reserve.

The former Miami Hurricane caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the 38-6 loss to Baltimore.

He missed three games, the minimum absence in 2020 under league policy aimed at maximum flexibility.

The Browns also elevated defensive tackle Joey Ivie from the practice squad and signed defensive end Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

Browns return David Njoku to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk