Browns restructure Denzel Ward's contract

The Browns have a bit more cap space to work with as they plan for the 2024 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured the contract of cornerback Denzel Ward. The move opens up $11.359 million for the Browns to work with this season.

Ward signed a five-year extension with the Browns ahead of the 2022 season and he has a guaranteed salary of $15.324 million for the 2024 campaign. His cap number was set to be nearly $23.5 million, but the restructure kicks a good chunk of that figure into future seasons.

Ward had 34 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games last season.