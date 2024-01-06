Browns to rest starters vs Bengals, Jeff Driskel returns to Cincinnati

When the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Browns will be resting many of their starters since they are already locked into a playoff spot and can’t improve their standing.

Joe Flacco, who has had an impressive comeback season and led them to this position, won’t play in the game and will rest for the playoff game they will play the following week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t specify any other starters that would be getting rested in the game, but it will likely be many of them.

In Flacco’s place will be a familiar face for the Bengals in former Cincinnati quarterback Jeff Driskel, who signed with the Browns last week. He will be the fifth starting quarterback Cleveland has sent out this year.

Driskel spent one year with the Bengals, playing in nine games and starting five of them. He had a 1-4 record in his starts while throwing for 1,003 yards six touchdowns and two interceptions in his time on the field in relief of Andy Dalton who was injured for the last five games of the year.

Since then Driskel has also played for the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, but he has better numbers with the Bengals than he does with any other team.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire