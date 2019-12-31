Browns request permission to interview Eric Bieniemy

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s bye week dance card is shaping up to be a full one.

Monday brought word that the Panthers and Giants both want to speak to Bieniemy about their head coaching vacancies. Another team added their name to the list on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns have requested permission to speak to Bieniemy. He’s free to interview this week with the Chiefs off until the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Browns have assembled the longest list of candidates of any team looking for a head coach at this point in the process. Current NFL assistants Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh, Kevin Stefanski, Brian Daboll, Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel have all been linked with the team. They’d also like to talk to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, but Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly turned down a chance to speak to the team.