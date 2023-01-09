Browns request to interview Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores

Make that two formal requests the Cleveland Browns have already made to fill their vacant defensive coordinator post after the firing of Joe Woods. After requesting to interview the current linebackers coach of the New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo, the Browns have now requested to interview the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and current defensive assistant of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores.

ESPN’s Kimberely Martin was all over it this morning, linking both of these names to the Browns before they requested interviews. It looks as though the Browns are going to move rather quickly to hire a new defensive coordinator.

