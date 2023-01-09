Browns request to interview Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator

The Browns are looking at someone with the Patriots to potentially fill a key role on their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has requested to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator.

Mayo’s title was inside linebackers coach for his first three seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff before that shifted to linebackers coach in 2022.

Before transitioning to coaching, Mayo, 36, played 103 games for the Patriots with 93 stats from 2008-2015. He was the AP defensive rookie of the year after New England selected him at No. 10 overall. He twice was named a Pro Bowler and was also a first-team All-Pro in 2010.

Mayo also received some interest for head coaching interviews last year before returning to the Patriots’ staff.

Cleveland announced the firing of former defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning.

