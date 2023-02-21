Browns request to interview Giants assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Blevins

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview a second candidate for their vacant special teams coordinator position. Looking to speak to the assistant special teams coordinator of the New York Giants, Anthony Blevins is expected to speak with the Browns about their vacancy after firing Mike Priefer. However, this comes after a report from ESPN’s Stephen Holder that they were already expected to add Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator. This is likely due diligence by the Browns to speak to as many qualified candidates as possible as they make another massive improvement to their coaching staff this offseason.

More Latest Browns News!

Report: Bubba Ventrone leaving the Colts to take ST coordinator with Browns Browns request to interview Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone HC Kevin Stefanski releases statement on the firing of Mike Priefer

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire