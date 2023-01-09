Browns request to interview former Lions HC Jim Schwartz for DC postion

The Cleveland Browns have now requested to interview four coaches for their vacant defensive coordinator role after the firing of Joe Woods. Jerod Mayo started the party as he was the first to request an interview. Then followed Brian Flores and Sean Desai. Now, the Browns have requested to interview former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz. The Browns are wasting no time looking for qualified candidates to take control of their talented defense.

Getting his start with the Browns under Bill Belichick in a research role, Schwartz’s return to Cleveland would be a full-circle endeavor. He has also served as the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, and now as a senior defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans.

