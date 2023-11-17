Browns reportedly working out veteran QB Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns reportedly brought in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a workout Friday, according to multiple reports.

Flacco’s workout comes days after the team announced Deshaun Watson would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Browns general manager Andrew Berry later said the team would add another quarterback to the room alongside Week 11 starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson and backup P.J. Walker. Flacco is reportedly the only quarterback the Browns are bringing in, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter. The rest of the free-agent quarterback pool is pretty shallow.

Flacco, 38, started four games for the New York Jets in 2022. He started the first three games of the season for the injured Zach Wilson and then started Week 18 after Wilson had been benched. Flacco is, of course, known for his 11 seasons on the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. He had an 18-3 career record against Cleveland, including a fourth-quarter comeback win in 2022 when he played for the Jets.

In 15 seasons, Flacco completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 42,320 yards, 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He also won Super Bowl XLVII.

The veteran gunslinger won’t be an exciting option if the Browns do sign him, but his veteran presence could be well-received for Thompson-Robinson and Walker. Flacco would be a fine spot-starter as well given his experience in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire