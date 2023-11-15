Browns reportedly to start QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11 vs. Steelers

Fifth-round rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will reportedly replace Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns’ starter, according to multiple reports.

The Browns announced Watson would miss the rest of the 2023 season with shoulder surgery Wednesday morning, but it was unclear who would step in to take on the mantle in Week 11. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot later reported that Cleveland would tap Thompson-Robinson as the starter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson last started in Week 4 after Watson’s initial shoulder injury. He completed just 52.78 percent of his passes for 121 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Practice squad call-up P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson the following week while Watson continued to recover.

Now, it appears as though the job is the rookie’s to lose. Thompson-Robinson hasn’t attempted a pass since Week 8 when he completed his only throw against the Seattle Seahawks for nine yards in the first play of the second half.

