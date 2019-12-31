Browns 'mutually part ways' with GM John Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns are wiping the slate clean ... again. Just two days after firing head coach Freddie Kitchens after a single season, the Browns have “mutually parted ways” with general manager John Dorsey.

The sticking point appears to be an organization restructure that included Dorsey changing jobs. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement on Tuesday that explained the move.

"We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns. He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future. As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization.”

Dorsey has been with the Browns since 2017, and had two years left on his contract which the Browns will have to pay out.

Two nights ago on the #YahooNFLPodcast, I hinted that Dorsey was the odd man out in the #Browns DePodesta/Haslam relationship. And now? Dorsey is out in Cleveland. Taping our next pod in a few minutes, will post later this afternoon.https://t.co/YbOReCrmmv — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 31, 2019

Looking at the head coaching landscape the candidates the Browns hope to attract, it’s not a surprise that they’ve once again fired their GM in an attempt to reset their organization and find a path to success. Dorsey is the sixth GM (or de facto GM) the Browns have employed in the past decade, and all were either fired or left the organization under duress.

There’s no word on the future of Alonzo Highsmith, vice president of player personnel. However, he may be leaving of his own accord as he has reportedly emerged as a candidate to run the football program at his alma mater, the University of Miami.

