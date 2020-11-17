Browns reopen after determining no more high-risk exposures to COVID-19

The Browns are back open for business on Tuesday. After determining there were no further high-risk exposures or close contacts to anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Browns reopened the team’s facilities in Berea.

It comes a day after the Browns closed all facilities after fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns announced on Monday morning that a player tested positive for the virus. It was the second weekday in a row that happened for Cleveland; Chris Hubbard was placed on the reserve list on Friday and team facilities were also shuttered that day.

The Browns will remain operational under the NFL’s intensive protocol policy. That means meetings will be held remotely. There was no scheduled practice on Tuesday, but that would have been done remotely as well.

If no one else tests positive before Wednesday’s scheduled practice, the Browns will exit the intensive protocol and practice as normally operational.

Related