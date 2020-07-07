If the Browns want to continue their pursuit of free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, they have a little more flexibility.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have renegotiated Olivier Vernon‘s contract.

Vernon was previously set to make $15.25 million, non-guaranteed, this season.

Now, he gets a $7 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $3.75 million base salary, and a $250,000 workout bonus. There’s also $2 million available in incentives.

Vernon’s entering the final year of the contract they acquired in a deal with the Giants. He had 3.5 sacks in 10 games last year. Clowney hasn’t appeared particularly interested in the Browns’ advances, so now they at least have a known commodity opposite Myles Garrett.

Browns renegotiate Olivier Vernon’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk