Browns releasing John Johnson III provides Packers an intriguing new option at safety

The Cleveland Browns will release veteran safety John Johnson III by the start of the new league year, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The expected move will provide the safety-deprived Green Bay Packers with another veteran option in terms of fixing the roster need.

What makes Johnson especially intriguing for the Packers? He played his best football over four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams between the 2017 and 2020 seasons. Not only was Matt LaFleur in Los Angeles with Johnson in 2017, but Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was on the defensive coaching staff of the Rams during all four seasons Johnson was in Los Angeles, providing a clear and important connection between player and team.

When his rookie deal with the Rams expired following the 2020 season, Johnson signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, but he wasn’t as effective in a new system with the Browns and will now be released prior to finishing the contract.

However, Johnson turned 28 years old in December and could still be a quality player in Barry’s split-safety system in Green Bay.

The Packers certainly need help at the position, where Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford are free agents and Darnell Savage is likely headed to the slot in an effort to revive his career.

Could Johnson provide the veteran answer?

In four of the last five years, Johnson played at least 900 snaps, highlighting his availability. When with the Rams, Johnson was excellent in coverage and considered an above-average run defender. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke up 22 passes, intercepted eight more and produced 88 stops while playing in the box, at free safety and even some in the slot.

Johnson missed too many tackles while with the Browns and wasn’t as disruptive in coverage, but he still intercepted as many passes (4) as he allowed touchdown passes over two seasons, and his passer rating against in coverage was below 80.0 in Cleveland, per PFF.

The Packers could use a reliable coverage safety who knows the two-high system and could take over the many roles Amos filled at the backend of the defense.

It’s worth a look. If Johnson can rebound and play at somewhere near the level he did in Los Angeles, he could be one of the best under-the-radar signings of the offseason. A chance to play in Barry’s system might both entice Johnson to Green Bay and give him the best chance to return to his 2017-20 level of play while also solving a big roster need for the Packers.

