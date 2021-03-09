Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space

TOM WITHERS
·1 min read
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn warms up during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns cleared out a little more salary-cap space on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 by releasing veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out a little more salary cap space.

Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble while in Cleveland's defensive line rotation.

The team will save $3 million under the cap with Clayborn off the books. Clayborn spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and four in Tampa Bay before signing with the Browns.

Cleveland wants to add another bona fide edge rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, and may try to sign one in free agency, which begins next week.

The Browns showed some interested in three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt before he signed with Arizona. They are unlikely to re-sign free agent end Olivier Vernon, who played well for the Browns last season before he ruptured an Achilles tendon in the finale against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland prioritized its offense in free agency a year ago, but could try to upgrade a defense with plenty of weak spots and not enough depth.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

