Browns release Sheldon Richardson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney this week, it gave them 10 first-round picks on their roster.

They are now down to nine. The team announced that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has been released.

Richardson was a Jets first-round pick in 2013 and signed a three-year deal with the Browns as a free agent in 2019. He appeared in every game for Cleveland over the last two years and had 126 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The move clears $11 million in cap space for the Browns while leaving over $1.6 million in dead money.

Richardson spent four years with the Jets, one year with the Seahawks, and one year with the Vikings before joining the Browns. He will now be on the move again.

Browns release Sheldon Richardson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, TE Stephen Carlson

    Carlson is back for a third season in Cleveland

  • Browns release starting DT Sheldon Richardson

    The Cleveland Browns have released starting DT Sheldon Richardson

  • What Is Parentification? Spotting the Warning Signs and How to Let Kids Be Kids

    Parentification involves a role reversal between a parent and child, which causes kids to act as the emotional or practical caregiver. Here's why it happens and how it affects development.

  • What are the Browns getting in Jadeveon Clowney?

    A year after failing to sign Jadeveon Clowney to a lucrative three-year deal, the Browns have inked Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. So what are the Browns getting in Clowney? The simple answer is, it depends. The more complicated answer is, well, it depends. The first overall pick in the [more]

  • Gauging the reaction to the Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney

    Gauging the reaction to the Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney

  • Updating the Browns salary cap position after signing Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns rank 16th in available cap room

  • Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': Could he really be the permanent host?

    How has self-professed 'Jeopardy' superfan Aaron Rodgers done as the show's guest host?

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Bubba Wallace senses 'a lot of potential' in 23XI's early showings

    Bubba Wallace’s first campaign with first-year team 23XI Racing hasn’t quite had the results in its set-sail season that have dazzled on paper. The magic number right now seems to be 16, his finishing position in three of the eight NASCAR Cup Series races so far this year. What has been encouraging has been the […]

  • GRAMMY award winner Diplo slated to box for Triller Fight Club

    If you thought Triller Fight Club was going outside the box with Saturday's event featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, then get ready for this one.

  • Phil Davis says Vadim Nemkov is toughest opponent in Bellator Grand Prix

    Former Bellator light heavyweight champion and no. 2 ranked Bellator light heavyweight Phil Davis spoke with the media ahead of his main event bout at Bellator 257 against reigning champion Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt. The main event will also serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Along with this fight being for the light heavyweight championship in addition to carrying implications for the light heavyweight grand prix, this will also be Nemkov and Davis’ second time competing against one another. The first time they fought was in 2018 when Nemkov took a split decision victory over Davis in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Davis would have to defeat two more opponents if he beats Nemkov at Bellator 257, “Mr. Wonderful” believes his toughest opponent in this grand prix is the foe currently in front of him. “Honestly it’s sort of cliche but I wanna say Nemkov. I think he’s the champion for a reason. He’s a tough cat and he’s the guy to beat,” Davis said. “I want to have the light heavyweight belt. Then after that, clean up the rest of the tournament.” Davis said he does not know what to expect in his rematch with Nemkov, but the former Bellator light heavyweight champion guaranteed fireworks. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “It is gonna be crazy, I promise you that. Right now I know Nemkov-- you know when you skate by with a win,” Davis said in reference to their first fight. “This time he’s coming to make a statement that he’s the rightful champion, and I am coming to say ‘No you not’, and so it’s definitely gonna be a very aggressive and exciting fight.” “Mr. Wonderful” then reflected on his loss to Nemkov and expanded on how a victory would provide Davis with an element of poetic justice. “I never wish I would lose,” Davis said. “But at the same time I do feel like it adds a little bit more theatrics to this moment and how sweet it will be to win the belt back from a very close decision in such an amazing light heavyweight tournament.” With a victory over Nemkov, Bellator’s no. 8 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter would face the winner of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero in the semi-finals of the grand prix.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Yankees' rough start: MLB scouts and execs diagnose issues, talk level of concern

    MLB scouts and execs discuss what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees early in the 2021 season and whether they're good enough to win the World Series.

  • Game Recap: Cavaliers 103, Hornets 90

    The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets, 103-90. Taurean Prince led all scorers with 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3pt FG) for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the victory. Terry Rozier tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 20-34 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 27-27.

  • Brandon Clarke

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 98

  • Julian Edelman wishes Bill Belichick happy birthday with heartfelt message

    Recently retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave Bill Belichick a special birthday shoutout with a heartfelt message on social media.

  • Tom Brady makes fitting joke on 21st anniversary of Patriots drafting him

    Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.

  • Clippers re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to second 10-day contract

    The Clippers brought Cousins into the fold earlier this month.