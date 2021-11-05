Browns release Odell Beckham: 3 reasons why the Eagles should claim veteran WR

Teams will have until Monday to place a waiver claim on Odell Beckham Jr. Here is the current waiver wire order: pic.twitter.com/pA8RwAhG7K — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2021

The Browns are releasing wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., ending one of the more frustrating sagas in recent memory, with the talented wide receiver unable to mesh with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

One of the NFL’s most electric players of the past decade, Beckham just had his $7.25 million in remaining salary converted into a signing bonus money to lower the number and make him easier for teams to claim on waivers.

A playoff contender might be a better fit, but if the Eagles believe they’re close, Beckham would compliment DeVonta Smith well, while meshing with Jalen Hurts.

We’ve provided three reasons why Howie Roseman should pounce on Beckham.

1. Eagles playoff run

No. 5 Odell Beckham

Despite fans believing no such thing can happen, Philadelphia is 1.5 games out of the 7th playoff spot in the NFC and have one of the more favorable schedules going forward.

Philadelphia loves to throw the football and Hurts would target the former Giants star.

2. Prevent Beckham from landing with a contender

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Philadelphia is 8th on the waiver wire and they’re the one team outside of Washington that’s not staring at the draft or facing a complete rebuild. Claiming Beckham would prevent the talented wideout from landing with Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Minnesota, Indianapolis, New England Denver, and The Chiefs.

If the Birds are eyeing a playoff run, claiming Beckham takes a piece off of the chess board.

3. Buiding for the future

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Beckham Jr. is only 29-years old, and as the Eagles’ eye building around Jalen Hurts or pursuing Russell Wilson or another quarterback, the star wideout could become a building piece that would complement DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins going forward.

1

1