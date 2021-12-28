Browns release JoJo Natson, Bryan Mills, sign two back to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns ever-changing roster continues to get a makeover on Tuesday. The team switched out two practice squad players for two players that were on the practice squad last week.

The Browns released wide receiver and kick returner JoJo Natson and cornerback Bryan Mills from their practice squad. Cleveland then brought back wide receiver Lawrence Cager and tight end Miller Forristall to fill those two spots.

Natson is the biggest name among the group. He played in three games from the Browns this year, returning five kicks and three punts during that time. He was also on the field for 10 offensive snaps but did not produce any offensive statistics.

Mills had not seen the field for Cleveland but was added to the practice squad when the team was low on defensive backs.

Cager is a much bigger receiver, at 6’5″ and 220 pounds, than Natson and played one offensive snap for the Browns in Week 11. Forristall played in two games for the Browns with 29 snaps between offense and special teams during that time.

In their transaction report, Cleveland did not announce any new COVID-19 cases early on Tuesday nor any players being removed from the list.