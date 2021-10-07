Browns release DE Joe Jackson

The Cleveland Browns continue to adjust their roster as the season turns the corner to the second quarter. With Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley getting the majority of the snaps ahead of him, the team released defensive end Joe Jackson today.

Jackson has played in all four games so far for the Browns but his snap count has dropped each week. In the first week, Jackson played in 10 snaps on defense but that dropped to five by Week 4. He did play in eight special teams snaps last week, his most of the season

His 2021 season was highlighted by his Week 1 sack of Patrick Mahomes.

The Browns also have Ifeadi Odenigbo on their active roster but he hasn’t played a snap this season after being cut by the New York Giants during final cuts.

The team did not announce a corresponding move to fill Jackson’s roster spot giving them the flexibility to sign a player off another team’s practice squad or to make a trade.

If needed, the Browns do have Porter Gustin and Curtis Weaver on their practice squad that they could either sign to their active roster or elevate for Week 5’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.