JC Tretter was recently elected to a second term as the president of the NFL Players Association, but the veteran center will now have to find another place to play football in 2022.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will release Tretter. The move comes with one year left on Tretter’s contract and will result in over $8.235 million in cap savings for Cleveland. They will have $1.625 million in dead money as well.

Tretter joined the Browns in 2017 and has missed one game over the last five seasons. Outside of the game he missed, Tretter played every offensive snap of every game for Cleveland over that span.

Barring any new additions to the roster, 2020 fifth-round pick Nick Harris is likely on track to take over the starting center spot.

Browns will release JC Tretter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk