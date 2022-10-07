Browns release injury report with Chargers three days away

The Cleveland Browns have a long injury list, but only one player missed practice on Thursday due to injuries. The veterans who were given a rest day on Wednesday all returned, and it looks like the Browns will take on the Los Angeles Chargers with a much healthier roster than they fielded a week ago.

The biggest sore thumb on the injury report continues to be Jadeveon Clowney, who has yet to return to practice. He has missed the last two games, and it seems likely he will make this weekend his third straight game off of the field. Here is to hoping he proves everyone wrong.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was the only other player who did not practice, but he was given a scheduled rest day.

