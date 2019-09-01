Browns release Greg Robinson, reportedly plan to bring him back

A surprising name popped up on the NFL’s transaction wire on Sunday.

The Browns released Greg Robinson a week before he was expected to start at left tackle against the Titans in the first game of the 2019 season. According to multiple reports, however, the team plans to re-sign him in time to play in Week One.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robinson moved into the starting lineup for the second half of the season and re-signed with the Browns in February. That contract called for a $5.5 million salary and Robinson had a cap number of $7 million.

In moves expected to have more lasting implications, the Browns waived defensive tackle Trevon Coley and safety Juston Burris on Sunday. They also placed tackle Drew Forbes on injured reserve to round out moves needed to make space on the 53-man roster for their waiver claims.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, tight end Stephen Carlson, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, linebacker Willie Harvey, safety J.T. Hassell, cornerback Robert Jackson, wide receiver Derrick Willies, center Willie Wright and defensive back Tigie Sankoh to their practice squad.