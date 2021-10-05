Browns release Elijah Lee, put Nick Harris on IR

The Browns only needed to open one roster spot when they signed offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad, but they wound up clearing a pair of spaces.

The team announced that they have placed center Nick Harris on injured reserve and released linebacker Elijah Lee.

Harris was a 2020 fifth-round pick who started one game and played 146 offensive snaps during his rookie season. He has only played on special teams in the first four weeks of this season.

Lee appeared in all four of the Browns’ games and had six tackles. He appeared in eight games for Cleveland last year and has also spent time with the Lions and 49ers.

