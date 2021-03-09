Browns release DE Adrian Clayborn

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In a move that comes as a bit of a surprise, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Adrian Clayborn after just one season.

Clayborn signed a two-year, $5.75 million contract last offseason to join the Browns. Releasing Clayborn saves the team $3 million in cap room.

In 15 games, starting two, Clayborn recorded 12 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, and he also broke up one pass. He was signed to be the No. 3 DE behind Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon and ended up playing 38 percent of the defensive snaps. The 32-year-old is now free to sign with any other NFL team.

The move leaves the Browns with just Garrett, Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson at defensive end entering the offseason. Vernon is a pending free agent. The team also has Cameron Malveaux on a future/reserve contract.

List

Free agent pass rushers for the Browns to consider in the 2021 offseason

