Browns reenforce defensive interior with Byron Young in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We would be doing a 2023 NFL Mock Draft even if the Cleveland Browns were undefeated at this point in the season. However, starting with a record of 2-5 in 2022, draft season is getting highly incentivized once again as the Browns might be offloading some of their expiring contracts for additional draft picks before Tuesday's trade deadline.

This year is a bit different for the Browns, however, as they do not have a first round pick for the third time since 2019. Last year the Browns traded out of the second round as well to then select Martin Emerson in the third.

Who do the Browns land here in this 2023 NFL Draft simulation? Let's dive right in and take a look as we work through their eight current picks.

What are Browns' team needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft?

Cleveland Browns Andrew Berry

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks with the media during a press conference to introduce new quarterback Deshaun Watson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency happens before the draft, so draft needs are bound to change. However, as we sit today, there are quite a few holes on the roster in Cleveland.

The draft needs for the Browns are fairly identical to what they were a year ago, as defensive tackle rises to the highest level of urgency. Wide receiver continues to be a need despite the rise of Donovan Peoples-Jones and the breakout season of tight end David Njoku.

As the Browns are set to lose two cornerbacks this offseason, it is a safe bet to see another one come off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft as well. Safety has also become a massive need despite looking like a safe position entering the season. Linebacker has to be added into the mix as well, as Deion Jones and Anthony Walker Jr. are set for free agency, and Jacob Phillips is not a trustworthy option in the middle.

Round 2, Pick 35: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Cleveland Browns select Byron Young in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Byron Young in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Is anyone surprised that the Browns are drafting a defensive tackle with their first pick in this mock draft? As Taven Bryan plays out a one-year deal with no motivation to extend him, the Browns have an open slot in their defensive tackle room.

Given the poor play of Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai as well, the Browns may be looking at massive turnover in their defensive tackle room. And deservedly so. With the 35th overall pick in this mock draft, the Browns select Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young.

Young possesses elite hands, an explosive and powerful lower half, and is a dynamic run defender despite being listed at only 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds. There is a great deal to love about the game of Young. The Browns take him here.

Watching Byron Young, and I come away most impressed with the refinement of his hands. Pre-snap, counter, or replacing the hands of the man across from him, Young's hands do not stop until he hears a whistle. pic.twitter.com/oh0H4E2wgV — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 26, 2022

Round 3, Pick 96: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Cleveland Browns select Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top receivers in the nation, Rashee Rice has a chance to rise into the first round this upcoming Spring given his play for the Mustangs in 2022. However, as we currently sit, he is listed around the third round in most mock draft simulators. Listed at 6-foot-2, Rice is an insane athlete who can catch anything in his sight.

Coming off of a junior campaign where he racked up 670 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 64 catches, Rice has already topped that through seven games in 2022. Over halfway through his Senior season, Rice has tallied a massive 802 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 53 catches.

The continued development of Peoples-Jones has been a lovely surprise opposite of Amari Cooper, but the disappearing act of Anthony Schwartz will likely cost him a roster spot after this season. Outside of third round rookie David Bell, the wide receiver room is barren in Cleveland after the third name on the depth chart.

Rather than banking on a sixth rounder in Michael Woods II, who missed all of training camp and has been active for only two games this season, the Browns go out here and add a third lethal pass catcher to add even more firepower to their top-10 offense.

Each Saturday, I’m reminded why #SMU WR Rashee Rice was my highest-ranked senior WR prospect entering the season. 3 games in 2022: 28 rec, 491 yds, 3 TDs, 75% 1st down rate Ball. Winner. pic.twitter.com/Gzw9iTP0d4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 22, 2022

Round 4, Pick 107: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Cleveland Browns select Bralen Trice in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Bralen Trice in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are going to need a pass rusher beyond the 2022 season. Rookie Alex Wright will take over as the starter opposite of Myles Garrett, but outside of him, seventh round rookie Isaiah Thomas is the only defensive end under contract beyond this year.

With their first of two fourth round picks here, the Browns select Washington Husky pass rusher Bralen Trice to fill that gap. A unit of Garrett, Wright, Trice, and Thomas does not sound so bad.

Through eight games in 2022, Trice has racked up 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss for the Huskies. On pace for double-digit sacks and plays behind the line of scrimmage, Trice’s draft stock is set to rise.

Start talking about Bralen Trice (Washington #8). You’ll thank me later. pic.twitter.com/9f9Soll0nV — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) October 6, 2022

Round 4, Pick 127: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Cleveland Browns select Jammie Robinson in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Jammie Robinson in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

He is undersized, and he has short arms, but I do not care. Florida State safety Jammie Robinson is a dog.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds, Robinson might be the most physical player pound-for-pound in the nation. He has the eyes and instincts to play over the top in both single-high and two-high looks, can step down into the box fearlessly, and even stick tight ends out of the slot as well.

His ball production is top-notch, his tape is dynamic, and his instincts are evident on the field. As the Browns look to potentially replace all three safeties this offseason, the addition of Robinson will give them a young and hungry talent.

Round 5, Pick 138: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Cleveland Browns select Keeanu Benton in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Keeanu Benton in 2023 NFL Mock Draft.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Remember when I said the Browns needed to overhaul their defensive tackle room? They draft their second one here in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. After selecting Young in the second round, the Browns come back here and take the big man out of Wisconsin in Keeanu Benton.

Benton is long and athletic for his size. He knows how to get into the man’s chest across from him and push pockets back into opposing quarterbacks. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, and with 35-inch arms, Benton can dominate the leverage battle in the trenches.

Winfrey is probably safe along the defensive interior given his age and experience, but the other three defensive tackle slots may be wide open. The overhaul continues with Benton.

Keeanu Benton (95) is long, powerful, and plays with great leverage. A one-man wrecking ball. pic.twitter.com/8aLTgZ5vMt — Cory (@realcorykinnan) July 28, 2022

Round 5, Pick 151: Jaheim Bell, TE/H, South Carolina

Cleveland Browns select Jaheim Bell in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Jaheim Bell in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jaheim Bell is one of the more interesting players in the country. He plays tight end for the Gamecocks but has become a weapon all over the field offensively. Well, that was the story in 2021 at least. A year ago, the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound tight end racked up nearly 500 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on 30 catches. He then added another 537 yards and five touchdowns as a ball carrier as well.

More specifically defined as an H-back, Bell can line up in a plethora of looks as his play caller looks to use him as a chess piece. This season, however, his production has fallen. He has racked up just 157 yards receiving on 13 catches, adding another 221 and two touchdowns on the ground. His draft stock is likely falling as well, as positionless players do not tend to be the apple of the NFL’s eye.

Whoever drafts Bell must have a plan on how to maximize his talents. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski tends to be one of the more creative play-callers in terms of lining up his guys where they have the best chance to succeed. As Harrison Bryant has plateaued in his third season (and first season as the TE2 for the Browns), they could look to add another flashy athlete to that room.

Besides, the Browns have opted not to roster a fullback, so Bell can act as a jack of all trades in an offense that currently ranks as a top-10 unit in the league.

Enjoy South Carolina motioning TE/H-Back Jaheim Bell into their backfield and handing him the football. pic.twitter.com/SdXOoRm081 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) August 26, 2022

Round 6, Pick 169: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will always prioritize depth in their secondary, and as they are set to lose two cornerbacks this offseason in free agency, it is a safe bet that they will draft another one in the 2023 NFL Draft. To add insult to injury, Denzel Ward is also on his third concussion in his young NFL career. With their sixth round pick in this mock draft, the Browns select Northwestern standout, Cameron Mitchell.

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome will continue to start for the Browns, but they run nickel over 70 percent of the time, meaning a third defensive back comes on the field. Currently, Newsome slides into the slot and Emerson comes onto the field in these looks. That could change in 2023, however, should they (and perhaps a new defensive coordinator) look to keep their best two outside.

Mitchell can compete for snaps, or at the very least provide a solid depth piece that the Browns have proven to need at the cornerback position over the years. Greedy Williams and A.J. Green are walking out the door, someone has to walk in.

Cameron Mitchell picks off Casey Thompson Northwestern up by 3 with 11:30 left in the 4th pic.twitter.com/FtVzgPJ13i — NFL Draft Prospects Podcast (@nflprospectspod) August 27, 2022

Round 7, Pick 200: Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt

Cleveland Browns select Anfernee Orji in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns select Anfernee Orji in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A linebacker is a massive need for the Browns. Outside of WILL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns do not have another starting-caliber linebacker on their roster beyond this season. There is hope to re-sign SAM linebacker Sione Takitaki, as he is solid in the role he is asked to play for this defense, but there is a gaping hole at MIKE.

Walker Jr. and Jones are both set for free agency, and Phillips has sustained his third serious injury in three years (and is just not good when on the field). The Browns cannot fill every need in the draft, so linebacker is the position that suffers in this mock. With their seventh round pick here, however, the Browns select Vanderbilt standout linebacker Anfernee Orji.

Orji has been the leader of the Vanderbilt defense for four years now, and as a result, looks to become a rare Commodore to hear his name called in the draft. If the Browns wait until the seventh round to draft a linebacker, it likely means they paid a chunk of money to one in free agency.

#Vanderbilt LB Anfernee Orji flies to the football like a missile and always around the ball. The tackling machine and rising senior had his best game against #Tennessee in their season finale, w/13 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 PD. Get him on your radar.pic.twitter.com/DZs92ms7qv — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) August 8, 2022

