Browns’ receiving corps ranked in the bottom ten by PFF

The Cleveland Browns made a concerted effort to get a new stable of pass catchers for quarterback Deshaun Watson as they look to get more explosive offensively in 2023. However, even with the upgrades around Amari Cooper like Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, PFF remains a bit coy on the room until they come out and prove it on the field.

Overall, the Browns’ weapons were ranked as the 22nd unit in the league. Here is what PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had to say about Cleveland’s new and improved wide receiver room:

“Amari Cooper is the unquestioned WR1 in Cleveland, but it’s been tough sledding over the last few seasons with not much passing game talent around him. Things do look better this season, as they added Elijah Moore, who recorded a 73.8 receiving grade as the Jets slot receiver in 2021, and Cedric Tillman, who gives them a strong contested catch possession receiver. Throw in the deep threat ability of Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku at tight end, and it’s a group that should be much better than they were last season.”

This is more or less a case of the newly added talent needing to prove it. On paper, the Browns have a room capable of making plays all over the field. It is time to back it up on the field.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire