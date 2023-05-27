Browns receive a consensus 2023 NFL draft GPA of 2.87 for their haul

Every year, René Bugner compiles every media outlet that graded out draft classes to compile a consensus grade. He did the same for the 2023 NFL draft, taking into consideration 29 different evaluators to spit out a grade point average for every team. How did the Cleveland Browns grade out in this system despite lacking a first and second round pick for the second straight year?

According to Bugner’s GPA system, the Browns were given a final consensus grade of 2.87 for their haul. Cleveland might have had the biggest chasm of grades from evaluators, however, receiving high marks from some, but extremely low marks from others (most of which have to do with the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the Browns’ consensus grade landed them in the middle of the road, 18th in Bugner’s system.

🏈🧑🏻‍🎓 I´ve compiled 29 evaluations of the 2023 NFL draft and totaled the team grades.

Here is the spreadsheet. Sorted by GPA for all 32 teams.

I also sorted the 29 evaluations by GPA. From left (soft graders) to right (hard graders).

Thanks to all who give out grades every year! pic.twitter.com/lEvqCkViCT — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 25, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Projecting the 2023 roles of all seven rookie draft picks Browns UDFA profile: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah Browns: Luke Wypler dubbed as 'draft steal' with pick no. 190 Cleveland Browns UDFA profile: Lonnie Phelps, Edge, Kansas Browns receive B from NFL.com for their 2023 NFL draft haul

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire