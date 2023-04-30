Browns receive B grade for their draft haul from Touchdown Wire

The Cleveland Browns came away with seven new faces, the majority of which were of excellent value. PFF gave the Browns an A- for their haul, and now Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has graded their haul as well. Farrar is a bit lower on the Browns’ picks than PFF was, giving them a B. Here is what he had to say:

“The Browns got a pretty nice haul for a team with no picks in the first two rounds. Tillman, Ika, and Jones are immediate contributors who I would have given second-round grades, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a highly intriguing athletic quarterback with more of the nuances for the position than you might expect. The steal of this Browns draft, though, is Luke Wypler — I have no idea how he lasted until the sixth round, but he’s another potential plug-and-play guy.”

The Browns, however, were docked for the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson, as Farrar states they are still on the hook for a “quarterback who cost them all those picks might be washed.”

If Watson pans out for the Browns, this year’s draft haul could pan out to be a home run.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire