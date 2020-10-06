The Browns hosted 6,000 fans at each of their first two home games. They found out Monday they can have 12,000 fans at Sunday’s game against the Colts and for the rest of the season.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved the team’s request for an additional 6,000 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium for the remaining six home games. The Ohio Department of Health initially OK’d the plan.

The Browns played in front of 25,021 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, beating the Cowboys. Off to a 3-1 start, the Browns no doubt could fill FirstEnergy Stadium to its capacity of 67,895.

They will take what they can get, creating something of a home-field advantage.

The Browns followed state rules for home games on Sept. 13 and Sept. 17, and no outbreaks were traced to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to cleveland.com.

Browns receive approval to host 12,000 fans at rest of home games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk