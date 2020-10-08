Browns RBs have been exceptional at exceeding expectations in 2020

The Cleveland Browns offensive line is getting loads of credit for its play through the first four weeks. And deservedly so; OL coach Bill Callahan has quickly molded one of the NFL’s best blocking units.

But the guys doing the running behind them are also thriving in the early season. With Nick Chubb leading the way, the Browns running backs are also playing incredibly well regardless of the great blocking up front.

Per NFL NextGen Stats, three Browns running backs are the in top 12 overall of total rushing yards gained above expectation through Week 4. Kareem Hunt leads the NFL with 111 yards above expectation, which comes from broken tackles, cutbacks, avoided would-be tackles and grinding out yards after contact.

Chubb ranks third with 102. Interestingly D’Ernest Johnson vaulted into 11th place almost exclusively on his work in Week 4 in carving up the Dallas defense.

The #Browns backfield continued to exceed expectation in their Week 4 win vs the Cowboys, despite Nick Chubb's injury. The Browns have 3 RBs that rank in the top 15 of rushing yards over expectation this season: 1. Kareem Hunt: +111

3. Nick Chubb: +102

11. D'Ernest Johnson: +42 pic.twitter.com/YWm4C3eL3W — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2020





With Chubb now on I.R. for the next few weeks, Johnson will get more chances to exceed expectations and keep the Browns powerful run game rolling alongside Hunt.