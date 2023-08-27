Browns find their RB3; trade OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to Patriots for Pierre Strong Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have made a move to address their lack of depth at the running back position. With second-string back Jerome Ford missing most of training camp, and with none of their other running backs taking hold of the third-string gig, the team has traded a depth piece to the New England Patriots in exchange for second-year running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong was drafted a round before Ford in last year’s NFL draft, a fourth round pick of the Patriots. He played in 15 games a year ago but only saw 10 carries. With those ten carries, however, Strong Jr. averaged 10 yards per carry and scored a touchdown. He reeled in seven catches for 42 yards as well.

This spells bad news for both Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire